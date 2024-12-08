Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $49,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 51.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 85.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $314.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $254.40 and a one year high of $371.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

