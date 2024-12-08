Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 18,023 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,023 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Triumph Group by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 158,893 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 187,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Triumph Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Triumph Group stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.52. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

About Triumph Group

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.