Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 67,706 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,706 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 523,694 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $513,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 456,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 93,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $0.90 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Insider Activity at LivePerson

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Ford sold 21,935 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $25,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 378,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,725.98. This trade represents a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 85,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $89,382.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,604 shares in the company, valued at $301,984.20. This represents a 22.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,061 shares of company stock valued at $224,888. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

