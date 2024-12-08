Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atomera by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Atomera in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atomera Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

