Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 104,019 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $85,601.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,695.99. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

EPAC opened at $47.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

