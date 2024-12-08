Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 65,041 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 236.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,041 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Arcosa worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 589.2% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 969.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 65,841 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven J. Demetriou purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,001.10. The trade was a 152.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:ACA opened at $108.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.18. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $113.43.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.52 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

