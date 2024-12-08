Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 68,566 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,566 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 13.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 39.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ESI. Wolfe Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

