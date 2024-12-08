Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires 7,580 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Constellium were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSTM. CWM LLC raised its position in Constellium by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Constellium by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Constellium by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellium by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CSTM opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.65. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.38). Constellium had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Constellium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

