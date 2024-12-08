Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,186,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after purchasing an additional 138,488 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $478,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $1,523,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 127.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $855,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,852.50. This trade represents a 14.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $7,517,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,142,372.92. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock worth $11,167,173 over the last three months. 12.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

