Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,171 Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stepan by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 747,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,944 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 424,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stepan by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $96.68.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $546.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.23 million. Stepan had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 76.62%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

