Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $213,000 Investment in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.06. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.99 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

