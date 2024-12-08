Point72 DIFC Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Xencor were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Xencor by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 68,684 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,698,441.92. This trade represents a 25.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 13,301 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $359,526.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,054.20. This trade represents a 59.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,050 shares of company stock worth $3,277,609. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on XNCR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Xencor Stock Up 0.1 %

XNCR opened at $25.34 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.27. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

