Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $290.97 and last traded at $293.42. Approximately 12,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 152,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.52.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.87. Primerica had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $774.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $903,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,942,728.94. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. The trade was a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 30,726.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,102,000 after purchasing an additional 678,752 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after acquiring an additional 39,761 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 2,986.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

