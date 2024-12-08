Prologis (NYSE:PLD) versus W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Head to Head Contrast

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prologis and W. P. Carey”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $8.02 billion 12.93 $3.06 billion $3.31 33.84 W. P. Carey $1.74 billion 7.03 $708.33 million $2.54 22.01

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than W. P. Carey. W. P. Carey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 1 6 8 1 2.56 W. P. Carey 0 7 2 0 2.22

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Prologis and W. P. Carey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Prologis currently has a consensus price target of $130.13, indicating a potential upside of 16.18%. W. P. Carey has a consensus price target of $62.88, indicating a potential upside of 12.48%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prologis is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $3.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Prologis pays out 116.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey pays out 137.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 39.08% 5.34% 3.28% W. P. Carey 35.12% 6.45% 3.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prologis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Prologis has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prologis beats W. P. Carey on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

