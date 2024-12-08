PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Position Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,892,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 315,807 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.10% of PTC Therapeutics worth $292,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,596 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,840 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTCT has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $921,506.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,197.56. This trade represents a 25.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,750. The trade was a 62.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,950 shares of company stock worth $10,251,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

