Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on December 31st

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $90.00 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $86,126.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,562 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

