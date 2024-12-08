Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Trading Up 3.3% – Should You Buy?

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.63. Approximately 50,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 88,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

