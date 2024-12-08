Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $64.54 and last traded at $65.24, with a volume of 1578362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.69.

Specifically, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $283,756.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,809.15. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Qorvo from $142.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.88.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.06. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 114.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Qorvo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

