Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,448 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Everest Group from $383.00 to $372.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $371.40 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $343.76 and a one year high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.75.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.52%.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.