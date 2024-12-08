Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,897 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.82. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.