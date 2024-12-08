Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.18 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AutoNation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.01 and a 12-month high of $197.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.29.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

