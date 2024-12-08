Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $722,000 Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 66.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In related news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. The trade was a 15.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE AGO opened at $90.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.27 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.00. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. The firm had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

