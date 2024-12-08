Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,974 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 60.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 114.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

TBBK stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $61.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.34 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 30.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Pareigat sold 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $267,997.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,779.42. This represents a 6.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Maria Wainwright sold 11,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $568,758.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,413.28. This trade represents a 32.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,983 shares of company stock worth $1,345,366. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TBBK

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.