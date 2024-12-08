Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,480,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,023,000 after acquiring an additional 661,854 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in ONEOK by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,795,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,158,000 after purchasing an additional 232,043 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,751,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,377,000 after buying an additional 132,326 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,439.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,440,000 after buying an additional 3,197,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day moving average is $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $118.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 82.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

