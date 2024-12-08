Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 17,897 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 444.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.73). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

