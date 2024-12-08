Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 40,210 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,210 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,512.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 88,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 83,090 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,263 shares of company stock valued at $18,075,634 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

