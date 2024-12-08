Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $11,191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $15,175,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $203.99 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

