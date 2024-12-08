Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 1,615 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $33,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.14.

NYSE RACE opened at $458.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $330.15 and a 12 month high of $498.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.07 and a 200-day moving average of $444.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 44.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

