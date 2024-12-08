Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 35,440 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,440 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Cousins Properties worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 30.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 74.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 387.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUZ. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

