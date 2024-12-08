Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 613 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,641 shares of company stock worth $3,370,974. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $67.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

