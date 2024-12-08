Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,541 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 111.4% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 20,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 20,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,072 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.