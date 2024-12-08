Quarry LP Acquires 9,493 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 662.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 902,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 160,763 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 177.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Potbelly by 1,101.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $2,332,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Potbelly by 51.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. Potbelly Co. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Potbelly in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

