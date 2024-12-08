Quarry LP Buys 2,535 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 421.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 115.1% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 730,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 391,002 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,060,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 212.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,647,000 after buying an additional 925,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. This represents a 4.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $26.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.68%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.0827 dividend. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

