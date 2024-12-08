Quarry LP Buys Shares of 414 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 127.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.92.

Shares of LH stock opened at $232.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.17. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $247.99.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $877,277.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,613.38. This represents a 45.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $1,506,835.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,289,260.27. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,209 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

