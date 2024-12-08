Quarry LP Grows Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Quarry LP grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after buying an additional 8,638,865 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after buying an additional 6,566,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,435,000 after buying an additional 2,911,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,400.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,280,000 after buying an additional 2,889,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.67. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

