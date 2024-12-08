Quarry LP Grows Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in NU were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in NU by 287.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

