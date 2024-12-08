Quarry LP Increases Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Quarry LP boosted its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Griffon were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 659.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,452 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Griffon by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 17,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Griffon by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.39. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $49.61 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $659.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.24 million. Griffon had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 108.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $6,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,746 shares in the company, valued at $140,754,045.96. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor Eugene Renuart sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $380,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,091.52. This represents a 18.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613,187 shares of company stock worth $43,614,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Griffon from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

