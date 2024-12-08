Quarry LP Invests $105,000 in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 747,406 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,419 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,960,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,430,000 after acquiring an additional 323,513 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,782,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,185,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 244,444 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 12,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $221,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,164.10. This trade represents a 18.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,334.40. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,283 shares of company stock worth $1,720,670 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

TVTX stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.75% and a negative return on equity of 537.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

