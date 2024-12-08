Quarry LP Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 1.0 %

AMT opened at $207.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.96.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.