Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,805 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 103,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 89,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.25 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.29. The company has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

