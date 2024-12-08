Reach plc (LON:RCH) Insider Jim Mullen Sells 48,534 Shares

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) insider Jim Mullen sold 48,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.13), for a total value of £43,195.26 ($55,053.86).
Reach Price Performance
Shares of LON RCH opened at GBX 90 ($1.15) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 95.16. Reach plc has a twelve month low of GBX 58.47 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 112.80 ($1.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £283.66 million, a P/E ratio of 692.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.
About Reach
