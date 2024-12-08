Reach plc (LON:RCH) Insider Jim Mullen Sells 48,534 Shares

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) insider Jim Mullen sold 48,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.13), for a total value of £43,195.26 ($55,053.86).

Shares of LON RCH opened at GBX 90 ($1.15) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 95.16. Reach plc has a twelve month low of GBX 58.47 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 112.80 ($1.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £283.66 million, a P/E ratio of 692.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

