Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Price Up 3.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. 7,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 250,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regis by 39.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Regis during the third quarter valued at $9,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.
