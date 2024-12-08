Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,031 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Relx by 119.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Price Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31. The company has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $48.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

