Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (RBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (ASX:RBD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 6th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Sunday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.18.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile
