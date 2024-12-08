Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (RBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (ASX:RBD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 6th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Sunday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.18.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brand names. Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Penrose, New Zealand.

