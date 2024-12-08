Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RYTM. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.89 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $205,072.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,405. This represents a 23.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $882,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,750. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

