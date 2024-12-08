Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Up 29.2% – Here’s Why

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 29.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. 55,593,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 61,104,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $842.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,592. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 1,286,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $1,954,893.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,582,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,971.36. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,873,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,028 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth $27,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

