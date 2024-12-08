Robert P. Mcdermott Acquires 236,785 Shares of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Stock

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) CEO Robert P. Mcdermott bought 236,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $42,621.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,379.30. This represents a 23.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCT opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.77. iCoreConnect Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

