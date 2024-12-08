Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on DocuSign from $84.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Trading Up 27.9 %

DocuSign stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $30,203.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,345.12. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,993.48. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,529. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $115,795,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,318,000 after buying an additional 1,541,816 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in DocuSign by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,830,000 after acquiring an additional 783,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,518,000 after acquiring an additional 576,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in DocuSign by 151.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 865,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after acquiring an additional 521,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.