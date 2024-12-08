Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by ValueAct Holdings L.P.

ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835,921 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for approximately 10.3% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $448,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,395,000 after buying an additional 535,414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 24.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,286 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 12.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,591 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roblox by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,482,000 after purchasing an additional 240,565 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,706,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,125,717.05. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $7,025,056.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,073.25. This trade represents a 55.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,038,607 shares of company stock valued at $49,713,872. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $59.31 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.