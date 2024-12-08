Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Scott Genereux Sells 279 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Scott Genereux sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $82,620.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,111.83. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $295.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $312.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 162,058.5% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,185,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,227,000 after buying an additional 1,184,648 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29,591.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 936,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,326,000 after acquiring an additional 933,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,119.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,135,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 33.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,802,000 after purchasing an additional 390,784 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 484.5% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 412,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,779,000 after purchasing an additional 341,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.47.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

